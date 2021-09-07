Increase in demand prompts COVID-19 testing site to move

The Hall County COVID-19 testing site has moved from the Allen Creek Soccer Complex to Sherwood Plaza on South Enota Drive.

District 2 Public Health spokeswoman Natasha Young said an increase in demand for testing facilitated the move, as 122 people were tested Monday, Sept. 6.

The site allows for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing that takes roughly 36-48 hours for a result. District 2 Public Health is recommending anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately as well as those exposed to someone with COVID, even if vaccinated.

“People who are fully vaccinated should get tested (three to five) days after exposure,” Young wrote in an email. “Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in (five to seven) days after last exposure. Please do not go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID testing.”

The testing site is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.