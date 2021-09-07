By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Increase in demand prompts COVID-19 testing site to move
People are tested for the COVID-19 virus Friday, May 15, 2020, in the parking lot of the Flor de Jalisco supermarket. State leaders spent time at the site in Gainesville’s largely Latino business district on Atlanta Highway as they sought to learn more about the area’s unique issues with and reaction to COVID-19. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Hall County COVID-19 testing site has moved from the Allen Creek Soccer Complex to Sherwood Plaza on South Enota Drive.

District 2 Public Health spokeswoman Natasha Young said an increase in demand for testing facilitated the move, as 122 people were tested Monday, Sept. 6.

The site allows for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing that takes roughly 36-48 hours for a result. District 2 Public Health is recommending anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately as well as those exposed to someone with COVID, even if vaccinated.

“People who are fully vaccinated should get tested (three to five) days after exposure,” Young wrote in an email. “Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in (five to seven) days after last exposure. Please do not go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID testing.”

The testing site is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

