By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
The latest on Northeast Georgia Health System’s Medical 2 building in South Hall
Medical Plaza 2 Braselton.jpg
A rendering shows the planned Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton's Medical Plaza 2.

Heavy grading has started on Northeast Georgia Health System’s next big medical building in South Hall.

Workers are leveling a huge plot of land behind Medical Plaza 1 to make room for Medical Plaza 2, a three-story, 90,000-square-foot building housing a new surgery center and doctor’s offices.

04302022 MEDICAL 6.jpg
Heavy equipment moves dirt Friday, April 29, 2022, at the construction site of the new Medical Plaza 2 jobsite in Braselton. - photo by Scott Rogers

Medical Plaza 1 is off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and sits between The Village at Deaton Creek active-adult community and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Medical Plaza 2 will be off River Place, which runs between Ga. 347 and the hospital.

“We’re happy to get (the project) going, and hope the weather continues to be great and supply chain issues don’t slow us down,” said NGMC Braselton president Anthony Williamson, giving The Times a tour of the construction site on Friday, April 29.

The goal is for Medical Plaza 2 to open in May or June 2023.

“Construction timelines have been a little harder to predict accurately based on where we are with supply chains,” Williamson said. “Just getting everything that we typically need has become more challenging.”

The building has a $52 million budget but may end up “north of that” depending on costs, which are going up, Williamson said.

04302022 MEDICAL 3.jpg
Construction crews move dirt Friday, April 29, 2022, as areas of land are raised for the construction of the new Medical Plaza 2 under construction in Braselton. - photo by Scott Rogers
Medical Plaza 2 Braselton b.jpg
A rendering shows the planned Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton's Medical Plaza 2.