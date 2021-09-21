Here’s the latest on Reveille, 512-acre mixed used development in South Hall

A groundbreaking for Reveille, a planned 512-acre mixed-use development in South Hall, is “imminent,” according to developer Rotunda Land & Development Group LLC.

Rotunda has been permitted by Hall County to start grading for a parkway inside the development, while plans for a 100-acre residential section of the 1,570-home development are going through another review, said Sarah McQuade, Hall planning director, in an email this week.

The overall development is planned at 5445 and 5601 Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 across from Union Church Road and near Braselton town limits.

Plans for the project show a four-lane boulevard running through the development from a signalized intersection at Ga. 211. The section under review will feature 340 townhomes and 220 cottages, according to plans.

McQuade said it’s hard to say when the plan review would wrap up, but that comments from the county “have been returned to the project engineer.”

“The turnaround time for submittal back to the county depends on the complexity of comments received and the engineer’s own schedule,” she said.

Rotunda would have to get a grading permit before proceeding with the housing section.

In a statement about the project, Paul Lange of Rotunda said “we are excited to bring this project and vision to the community. It will represent the first of its kind in the area, and the enthusiasm for the thoughtful design and other project elements has been rewarding to see.”

Reveille, approved in July 2019, also calls for 482,415 square feet in retail space, 8.4 acres in outparcel development and a 175-unit hotel. It is expected to take about six to eight years to build.

Many residents spoke against the project during the county government’s consideration of the project, with many saying they were especially concerned about the development’s impact on traffic, as Reveille would spill onto two-lane Ga. 211.

There are plans to widen Ga. 211 to four lanes from Winder Highway/Ga. 53 to Friendship Road/Ga. 347 by 2030.



