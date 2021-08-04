How governments in Hall County are encouraging employees to get vaccinated

As COVID-19 case numbers rise and vaccination rates lag behind, some local municipalities are incentivizing employees to get the shot.

The city of Gainesville is giving employees $500 if they have already gotten vaccinated or if they start the vaccination process by Aug. 15, City Manager Bryan Lackey wrote in an email. He started discussing this incentive with his management team two weeks ago when COVID-19 case numbers in the community started to rise, Lackey wrote, and they started the program on July 30.

“With cases rising in our community, I strongly believe that getting the free COVID vaccine is the best and right way to combat the spread, rather than other methods that punish those that have gotten the vaccine,” Lackey wrote.

The incentive funds will be covered by the city’s employee benefit fund, Lackey wrote, which is primarily funded by employee benefit contributions.

“Our employees have been good consumers of their health care over the past few years which has helped hold down medical cost and allow the fund to become stable enough to cover this incentive,” he wrote.

The city of Oakwood starting Wednesday Aug. 4 implemented the same incentive, giving employees $500 as a reward for getting the vaccine, and it will apply to employees who already got the shot, City Manager B. R. White wrote in an email. Money for the incentive will come from American Rescue Plan funds, White wrote.