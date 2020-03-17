Georgia limited to 100 COVID-19 tests a day, state officials hope to double by week's end

COVID-19 testing in Georgia remains relatively limited, but the state is working to expand its testing capabilities, state officials said in a press conference call Tuesday.

In January, the only testing available in the country was through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. But since the Georgia Public Health Lab has gained the ability to test for the virus, more than 420 people have been tested in Georgia, she said.