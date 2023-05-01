Application for Bennett Road annexation for warehouses withdrawn

A proposal to annex nearly 50 acres on Bennett Road in Hall County won’t be headed to litigation, it seems, after Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties withdrew an application that was set to go before Buford City Commission on Monday.



Hall County Commissioners voted to block the city’s attempted annexation of the property in April after Buford’s Planning Commission approved the proposed distribution facility by unanimous vote the week before.

Hall County’s legal basis for objection to the annexation involved the applicant’s request of industrial zoning inside a mostly residential-zoned area.

Seefried Industrial Properties, which requested to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to light industrial for two warehouse/distribution facilities totaling 434,320 square feet, had pledged to provide improvements to the intersection at Friendship and North Bogan roads as well as an additional drive on Bennett Road.

The company maintained in a letter to city officials that the property “did not have reasonable economic use” under its current residential zoning classification.

The proposed development, if approved, would’ve been located less than a mile from Friendship Elementary School.

A dispute over the annexation between Buford and Hall County regarding a separate warehouse project in 2021 led to amendments to the annexation process at the state level.

House Bill 1461, which “extends the period of a zoning freeze following arbitration and revises notices municipalities must provide counties regarding annexation applications,” was signed into law in May 2022 to address such disputes.