Former American Medical Association president to deliver UNG’s Black History Month keynote address

Celebrate Black History Month with the University of North Georgia by listening to a keynote address from Dr. Patrice Harris, the first African American woman to serve as president of the American Medical Association.
UNG students, faculty, staff and community members will be able to tune in at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17 over Zoom. People can find the free link at go.ung.edu/bhspeaker.
UNG Black History Month keynote address
What: Free talk led by Dr. Patrice Harris, the first African American woman to serve as president of the American Medical Association
When: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 17
Where: Zoom, go.ung.edu/bhspeaker
Harris is a psychiatrist from Atlanta with experience as a private practicing physician, public health administrator, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist. She currently serves as a member of the AMA Board of Trustees.
Alexandria Cowans, president of the Black Student Union on UNG’s Gainesville campus, expressed in a press release her excitement to see a successful Black woman encouraging college students. She noted how grateful she is to reflect on Black history in February.
"It means everything to me,” Cowans stated. “Black history is American history. There are great things we did that don't get acknowledged. It's important because if we don't know our history, that can hinder us, Black or white or Hispanic. It's important that we all know our history and how connected we really are."
This information was compiled from a press release.