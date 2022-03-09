Dawsonville man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Dawsonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Benjamin Torre, 24, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He waived his rights to a bench trial for the offense.

Torre is expected to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on July 7.

Torre waived his rights to a jury trial on the other charges. Those counts include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.