This Vietnamese noodle restaurant now serving pho in Gainesville

Sharing ownership with Tuan Truong, who runs the noodle restaurant’s sister location in Cumming, Tran immigrated from Vietnam to Hall County nearly 25 years ago, just in time for his freshman year at Johnson High School.

While Saigon Deli has infused Oakwood with the flavors of Vietnam since 2018, Tran said the city of Gainesville was in desperate need of the same accommodations.

“I was always wishing we would have a Vietnamese restaurant, but I never imagined that someday I’d be the one that opened it,” he said. “At the end (of the day), I am proud to share my culture and my country’s food with the community. Customers come here and joke with me, ‘Gainesville has 20 biscuit restaurants and 20 Mexican restaurants — I’m so glad that you’re here and it’s a different flavor for everybody to try.’ And they don’t have to drive (outside of town). When you eat here, you support the kid that grew up here — not a stranger.”