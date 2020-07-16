See if you can handle the spice at this new Jamaican restaurant next time you’re in South Hall

Ann-Marie and Blue Hibbert are bringing the flavors of Jamaica to South Hall.

Both native to the island country, the couple opened Blue’s Jamaican Restaurant on July 1, off Lanier Islands Parkway next to Coastal Breeze in Buford.

“We are cooking for our neighborhood, and we’d love for our neighbors to come in and meet us and taste the cuisine that we’re preparing,” Ann-Marie said.

The Hibberts, who co-own the restaurant, run it with two of their sons and their nephew. Ann-Marie said all the meals they prepare originate from family recipes.

The menu embraces authentic Jamaican cuisine with dishes including slow-cooked oxtail, jerk chicken, goat curry and fried plantains. Entrees range from $8 to $12, and the appetizers, pastries and sides come in at around 90 cents to $5.