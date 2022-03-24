Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Stay on the move to find active stripers

The CORPS is doing a great job of keeping Lake Lanier level between full pool and a foot above full pool.



Currently, it sits around 1,071.76 feet or 0.76 feet above full the normal full pool of 1,071

Lake temperatures continue to fluctuate.

We have seen water as cold as 53 degrees in the morning and then found water warmer than 60 degrees in shallow coves with lots of sun.

The lake below Highway 53 is clear on the main lake and mostly clear with some stained water in the pockets and the backs of the creeks.

The water above Highway 53 is clear to stained. The upper rivers and creeks will turn stained if we receive an heavy rain.

The Chattahoochee River below Buford Dam is clear.

Check generation schedules before heading out to the river below Buford Dam at 770-945-1466.

Bass fishing has been very good this past week.

It’s important to understand how to approach your fishing outing.

What? Where? How?

When you ask yourself “What should I do?” then it is good to study an area you plan to fish a day or two before you go.

Use Google Maps or the Navionics App so that you know details like the depth and areas with cover that should hold fish.

Study recent local fishing posts on social media and newspaper reports to start.

I always tell readers what I truly use and do.

Here’s ‘Where’ and ‘How.’

Spring is one of the most popular times for people to fish in our local waters.

Spring officially began last week and the fluctuating weather patterns have had only minor effects on what the bass are doing this week.

A lot of Lake Lanier’s spotted and large mouth bass are really starting to move up into the coves.

These fish can be very shallow as they start their spring reproduction cycles.

Some bass are already spawning.

That action will continue for a while.

Largemouth bass normally spawn in 7 feet or less in the shallow pockets away from predators.

I have seen spotted bass spawn in shallow water like largemouth, but they usually spawn around rocky and clay banks from 5-15 feet deep.

Spotted bass are harder to see, but they will bite about any lure you get know.

So a few places to check out ‘where.

Start your days early around secondary points leading into shallower coves that are mostly rock and clay banks.

If you fish from the bank, try to find an area that has a channel close to a shallow flat.

The fish will be hungry and aggressive both early and late in the day.

In the early hour what you throw and where will depend a lot on weather conditions.

If it’s windy, fish a 1/2-ounce Georgia Blade Premium Spinnerbait or Premium Shad Spin rigged with a 3 1/2-inch Little Swimmer.

If it’s cloudy or slightly cloudy but calm, I like to grind a SPRO RkCrawler into the bottom.

It’s always a good idea to cast out a McStick and ‘stupid fish’ with a constant slow-to-medium retrieve at least once before you move.

As the day progresses, move up around the shallow docks of the main lake.

Some bass are already spawning.

More are hanging out deeper to wait and that action will continue off and on for a while.

Largemouth bass normally spawn in 7-feet or much less in the shallow pockets away from predators and human activity.

Usually there will be a good number of bass along with a few bigger bass where a channel swings in toward the bank shallow around docks.

This is a great time to fish a few different setups.

I like to keep things simple.

I use a 1/10-ounce Gamakatsu Alien Head rigged with either a five-inch Lanier Baits Fruity or Tri-Colored Worm.

I can skip this worm a mile.

Another great shallow-water technique is using a wacky rig.

Rig a Senko or Big Bites Cane Stick on a Gamakatsu Wicked Whacky Rig Hook for an easy lure to skip.

One technique that doesn’t get mentioned much is a dropshot rig.

You can really coax a shallow fish into biting a dropshot because you can stall the lure in place and make them bite.

Night fishing for bass just seems to be getting better.

Many anglers concentrate on the green dock lights.

If you know the best areas during the day, then try fishing them at night.

Most of the fish will be on rocky banks right now.

Striper fishing has been good for the anglers who can stay around fish.

The stripers seem to be moving around a good deal.

There are some deep fish, but for the most part it seems like the shallower fish are either more prevalent or maybe just easier to catch.

We have seen a lot of the fish that are working around in fairly large wolfpacks of fish corralling bait up shallow.

Now when we say shallow I am talking about 25-feet or less, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fish an area that is 100-feet deep if gulls are diving and/or your electronics are showing fish.

It just means you probably won’t need to set your baits too deep.

Start your day in areas where you see a lot of bird activity along with fish on your electronics.

Up past Gainesville in the upper creeks and Chattahoochee River has had some productive fishing this past week.

The lower lake creeks and large pockets toward the backs of the creeks have also held some feeding stripers.

Pulling herring or large shiners on flat lines and planner boards continues to be a good way to present baits to the fish, plus you can still cover water.

If you are not using planner boards, then you can probably only fish two lines effectively.

Watch YouTube and save a few pennies so that you can double or triple the amount of rods you use.

Keep a rod that is locked and loaded with a Captain Mack’s Mini Rig or a Yum Flash Mob Jr. ready to cast toward schooling fish at all times

I have also heard some reports that the stripers are way up in the Chattahoochee River, so they are probably also in the Chestatee River.

Some anglers seem to be willing to run their motors or set up float trips, so the fishing must be good.

Get out after dark and hit the dock lights or as I mention in the nighttime bass report, try to find areas away from the lights that hold fish.

I learned where to night fish on Lake Lanier in the 1980’s.

Believe it or not, those places that were good back then are often very good now.

If it’s calm, try using a Redfin and V-Wake it across the surface for an explosive strike.

Or cast a jerk bait like the Bomber or McStick.

The crappie are setting up around shallower docks, midway back into the smaller creeks.

You may find these tasty panfish in a large school on the oldest or one of the biggest docks close to a small feeder creek channel.

If you have Lowrance Live Target electronics or just an older unit with Structure Scan, it’s a lot easier to find the schools of crappie.

Crappie will often be in large schools right now.

Continue to shoot jigs around docks.

Watch YouTube for details.

Shoot your jigs up to the back of the dock, close the bail and then watch your line closely as it pendulums down deeper.

You will often see a bite before you feel it.

Use fluorescent 4-pound test Sigalon Sunline and keep casting as long as the fish are biting.

You can often load the cooler by fishing one dock.





You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.