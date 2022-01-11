Gainesville fans react to UGA’s big win

Richard Bennett, uncle of University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, said he felt immensely blessed watching his nephew succeed on the largest stage possible.

“Thanks be to God for all the wonderful things He’s provided for our family,” said Bennett, who has been a dentist in Gainesville for more than 20 years.

His nephew received a rollercoaster of criticism and praise throughout the 2021-2022 season, and Bennett said he hopes Stetson’s story motivates others following UGA’s 33-18 victory over the University of Alabama Monday, Jan. 10.

“It's been an up and down year, the hero one week and the ‘GOAT’ the next week,” Bennett said.

Stetson began his college career as a walk-on player at UGA in 2017 and took years before cementing himself as the starter this season, making for an unlikely hero to help the Bulldogs win their first championship in 41 years.

“What a tremendous example that is for kids and others, that you can't change what the good Lord gave you as far as your ability, but the part that you do control is work ethic,” Bennett said.

He enjoyed the game in Indianapolis with several family members, including two of his brothers, wife and three sons on the 10-yard-line of one end, while Stetson Bennett III was seated elsewhere in the stadium with his wife to watch their son.