More WeGo ride-sharing vehicles were needed ‘yesterday.’ Here’s why

Touting strong demand for its WeGo ride-sharing transit service, Hall Area Transit is looking to add five more vehicles to its fleet.

“Transit has never been in a better place than it is today,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, Gainesville’s community service center director, at a recent Hall County transportation planning meeting. “We could use five additional vehicles yesterday.”

Hall Area Transit, the county’s public transportation agency, has Federal Transit Administration funding to buy the vehicles as soon as possible, Moss said.

Federal money would pay most of the costs, with state and local governments paying 10% apiece toward the $150,000 per vehicle cost.

“We believe we have found an Oklahoma contract that will meet our needs,” said Moss, who didn’t give a timeline for getting the new vehicles.

Moss couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, Aug. 8.