Another local roundabout may be coming, this one with hospital ties

A roundabout is being designed near Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s growing Gainesville campus.
The road project on Downey Boulevard at South Enota Drive could take place in 2023, City Manager Bryan Lackey said Wednesday, April 27.
“The hospital has got a timeline that we’re trying to meet with their improvements,” he said.
The hospital started construction earlier this year on a 12-story tower that will feature a new emergency department and 192 additional beds in two phases between 2022 and 2030. Also in the plans are a rooftop helipad, 455-space parking deck, a 340-space expansion of the existing deck and a 40,000-square-foot, 75-foot tall building to support the tower’s energy needs.
Lackey said hospital officials approached the city several months ago about the project.
“They’re driving more and more employee traffic to the backside (of the campus) where South Enota bends off Downey at that curve,” Lackey said.
Crossing Jesse Jewell Parkway, Downey Boulevard runs from Myrtle Street to South Enota Drive past the hospital. Fencing for the tower project extends down Downey Boulevard.
A roundabout also could help with some drainage problems in the area, Lackey said.
Project costs could be determined at the end of the design process, he said.
Tracy Vardeman, chief strategy officer for Northeast Georgia Health System, said in a statement about the project: “We anticipate increased traffic as the NGMC campus grows in Gainesville. We are working with the city to determine any needed road improvements and are committed to supporting any solution that the city thinks is best.”
And even though full costs of the project aren't known yet, NGHS "is committed to contributing funds to the project," Vardeman added.