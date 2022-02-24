Georgians may get income tax rebates. Plan advances in House

ATLANTA — Georgians could be getting tax rebates under a plan that's going to the state House for debate.



Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to pay $1.6 billion worth of state income tax refunds is advancing, with lawmakers looking to help the Republican governor fulfill his promise to give some of Georgia's historic surplus back to taxpayers as both Kemp and legislators seek reelection.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to pass House Bill 1302 on Thursday, sending it to the full House for more debate.