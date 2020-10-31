How Gainesville Democrat, Republican put ‘community’ first over politics in their friendship

They’re so committed to uplifting the area because that’s where they grew up, with the old school once serving as a popular recreation area.



“This was our focal point, where they told (kids) to leave and get out of the house – this is where we went,” said Varner, 57, who’s retired from the Army.

The two met up at E.E. Butler earlier this week to talk about their long friendship and the different political paths they’ve traveled.

Middleton’s father, a longtime Democrat, plus “a group that hung with my dad,” helped influenced her party views. “As I got older, I tried to learn more,” she said.

As part of her journey, Middleton sought to unseat Hall County Commissioner Jeff Stowe in 2016. She lost, but it was still a “great experience.”

“I saw it as an opportunity to be able to help my community in a greater way,” she said. “Besides just being an educator and teaching their children, I could work with adults as well.”

For her, the appeal of the Democrats is “its platform of inclusiveness,” Middleton said. “I felt accepted a little more. They had this sort of ‘no person left behind’ type of policy, and that’s me. I’m always trying to reach back and grab somebody else.”