Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue campaigns virtually in Hall County after COVID diagnosis

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, Jan. 24, according to a statement released by his campaign.
“This afternoon, during routine COVID-19 testing, David Perdue tested positive,” says the statement. “He is vaccinated and boosted. Perdue doesn’t have a fever and isn’t experiencing symptoms at this time.”
The Republican gubernatorial candidate’s campaign added, “He will be quarantining and following the updated guidance from the CDC, and he looks forward to being back out on the campaign trail as soon as possible.”
Because of the diagnosis, Perdue was forced to cancel an in-person meeting with residents at Village at Deaton Creek off Friendship Road in South Hall. He joined the meeting via Zoom, his campaign said
Perdue “looks forward to being back in Hall County very soon,” according to his campaign.