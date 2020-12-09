Vaccine distribution to start soon amid local spike in COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH — Georgia should start distributing thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of next week, though most people will have to wait several months before they can get a shot, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday.



The Republican governor praised the vaccines as "a miracle of modern science that will save countless lives" in a state where COVID-19 has killed more than 9,000 people, including 199 in Hall County, according to the Department of Public Health. Kemp also warned infections and hospitalizations are soaring in Georgia and the virus will remain a serious threat well into 2021.

The first doses, expected within the next 10 days, will be used to vaccinate Georgia health care workers and nursing home residents and employees.

Northeast Georgia Health System has about 9,000 employees, and about half of those may be considered frontline workers that could receive the vaccine, spokesman Sean Couch told The Times Tuesday. Couch said the system had few details about what to expect on vaccine distribution but was planning for various scenarios.

"The general public will be not able to be vaccinated for months," Kemp said in a news conference streamed online from the state Capitol in Atlanta. "We must all continue to still wear our masks. We must still wash our hands. We must continue more than ever to watch our distance."

The Federal Food and Drug Administration could be days away from approving emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. A second vaccine by Moderna is up for a decision by regulators later this month.