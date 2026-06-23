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Elections
Talmo man charged in knifepoint kratom robbery at Candler Road gas station
Police: Gainesville man tased after dangerous I-985 chase ends in ditch
Hall County Schools releases draft of next year's calendar
Furniture retailer opening first East Coast store in Buford
'Man, what are you doing?': Judge rules in bond hearing for man who shot neighbor after dog attack at Simpson Park
Update: This Gainesville nonprofit that failed its health inspection passed its follow-up with an 87
Celebration of Life service set for Martha Zoller, late WDUN personality and political commentator
Lanier Islands Resort launches 'Concerts for a Cause' series with Jimmy Buffett tribute show
Insects and food debris on sanitized equipment, no hot water: Hall County health inspections for June 16-22
How a cancer survivor and former teen mom landed on the national pageant stage
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North Hall quarterback Alex Schlieman adding significant attention on college-recruiting trail
The Big Picture: Inside West Hall High athletics with Trevor Catrett
High school football: Times Media Day coming online July 31
The Big Picture: Inside Flowery Branch High athletics with Chris Griffin
PHOTO GALLERY: Atlanta Falcons rookies give back with youth camp at Cherokee Bluff High
Opinion: More than 7 in 10 Georgia voters sat out the primary. That's a problem
Opinion: One nation under God: The history of two words in the Pledge of Allegiance
Opinion: Before Hall County builds another courthouse, commissioners owe taxpayers some answers
Opinion: Don't believe the negativity: NGMC provided me with exemplary care
Opinion: I won't celebrate July 4th until America lives up to its promises
Column: What do you want to want?
Column: Recollections from old Sardis High School
Column: Limestone Parkway was a long time coming
Column: A daughter's defense of Buford Pusser
Column: Some things you just have to learn the hard way
SPONSORED: How to start a hiking, backpacking habit in 2022
Local practice offers expert medical care
Local transportation company offers daily shuttle service to Atlanta International Airport
Biltmore and Beyond: An Asheville Adventure
GMFB Empty Bowl Lunch Fundraiser is almost here!
Discover the Magic of the Golden Isles with the World’s Best Tour Guide
GMFB Empty Bowl Lunch Fundraiser is almost here!
Biltmore and Beyond: An Asheville Adventure
Enjoy the history and beauty of Charleston with this all-inclusive trip
Local transportation company offers daily shuttle service to Atlanta International Airport
Local practice offers expert medical care
Football preview 2026
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High school football: Times Media Day coming online July 31
Regular season kicks off Aug. 21.