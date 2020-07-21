LIVE UPDATES: Hospital treating increasing number of COVID-19 patients. Plus, the latest statewide data

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
The Northeast Georgia Health System is treating 141 COVID-19 patients as of July 21, an increase of 14 from the day before and 68 from the week before. More detailed and historic information is available from NGHS.
July 21 NGHS data
Total COVID-19 patients: 141
Gainesville COVID-19 patients: 82
Braselton COVID-19 patients: 23
Total discharged: 1,273
Total deaths: 140
The hospital has Hall County locations in Gainesville and Braselton and treats patients from across Northeast Georgia.
A chart provided on its website displays an upward trend in the seven-day rolling average of the percentage of positive cases across its locations and some other medical facilities including Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Physician Group. Most COVID-19 cases do not require hospitalization.
An upward trend is also displayed in the seven-day moving average provided by the Georgia Department of Public Heath for the state. Hall ranks No. 25 in the state for per capita cases of the virus.
July 20 DPH data for Hall County
Total cases: 4,394
Cases per 100k: 2,129.4
Deaths: 66
Hospitalizations: 559