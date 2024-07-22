Young Man of the Year: Casey Ryals Casey Ryals, agency manager at Georgia Farm Bureau in Gainesville, has been awarded the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year. The Gainesville Jaycees have presented the award annual for more than 70 years honoring a Young Man and Woman who have been stewards to the community with their unselfish volunteer efforts and civic service. - photo by Scott Rogers This year’s recipient of the Gainesville Jaycees Young Man of the Year award is Casey Ryals, a father, husband, small business owner, son and brother. The award ceremony took place in March.