Column: How a Gainesville resident created the Black Book for vehicles

Black Book might be considered by many in the automobile industry as the bible for used car prices. Dealers in used cars all over the United States and Canada for years have used it in determining how to price a vehicle. That mighty little book all started in Gainesville. Gene McDonald, who died earlier this month, was the co-founder, the guy who had the vision to collect used car prices from auctions all over the country and print them in a little black book that would fit in a dealer’s shirt pocket.