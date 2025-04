Plant enthusiasts ascend on the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center Friday, April 4, 2025, for the 2025 Hall County Master Gardeners Spring Expo. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 4, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, and features 40 to 50 vendors from Georgia and nearby states.

by Scott Rogers