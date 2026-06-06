PHOTOS: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones makes campaign stop at Lanier Tech ahead of governor runoff election Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones visits the Cops and Kids Shine Showdown car show at Lanier Technical College at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6. Jones also visited Longstreet Cafe on Riverside Terrace and Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club in Flowery Branch to mingle the people of Hall County. - photo by Adriana Cascio Lt. Gov. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones stopped by Lanier Technical College for a meet-and-greet Saturday morning.