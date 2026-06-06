PHOTOS: 'Signs of Fascism' silent vigil Pedestrians walking through Roosevelt Square Saturday, June 6, 2026, encounter a silent vigil on the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. Each participant holds a sign with a marker of fascism as they honor of those who served on D-Day. The event is sponsored by Indivisible Hall. - photo by Scott Rogers Community members gathered in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, June 6, for a silent vigil honoring World War II veterans and calling attention to the importance of protecting democratic freedoms.