PHOTOS: Hall County Farmers Market opening weekend The Hall County Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 6, 2026, for the first time this season marking the 53rd year of the market. Visitors picked through farm fresh vegetables, eggs, herbs, honey and crafts. The farmers market will host a ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 9 at 1 p.m. - photo by Scott Rogers The Hall County Farmers Market kicked off its 2026 season Saturday with new farmers, artisan vendors, family-friendly events and expanded community involvement.