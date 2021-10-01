COVID booster shots to be offered at Gainesville free clinic. Here's what you need to know

Booster shots were recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and will be available at an all-day vaccination clinic at the Gainesville Civic Center Oct. 6.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to all Hall County residents 12 and older, and those who get the shot can win prizes such as TVs, gift cards, $50 gas cards, food coupons, cash and more. Flu shots will also be administered.

State officials announced in a press conference Thursday that the state will follow new federal guidelines on administering booster shots.

Only those who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be eligible. Six months must have passed since their second dose, and they must meet other requirements related to age and health status. To learn more about boosters shots and to find out if you are eligible, visit the Northeast Georgia Health System website and fill out the questionnaire.

People can receive their booster shot at any of the other local vaccination clinics, and no appointments are necessary. District 2 reopened its mass vaccination sites across most of its 13 counties on Sept. 27, and you can find an available clinic on its website.

“We have enough evidence at this point that we need to boost that immunity from the vaccine to even protect us from symptomatic infection,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, director of infectious disease for NGHS. “So that's why they approved the boosters, but it should not divert us from what we need to be doing, that is to increase our vaccination rates.”

The Centers for Disease Control says the following people “should” get a booster shot:

Anyone 65 years and older.

Anyone in a long-term care setting (e.g., nursing home).

Anyone 50-64 years old who has underlying medical conditions.

The CDC says the following groups “may” get the booster shot:

Anyone 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Anyone 18-64 years old who is “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.”



