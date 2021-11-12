Oakwood redevelopment plans, including INK, have new funding mechanism

Interactive Neighborhood for Kids is just the tip of the iceberg in Oakwood’s downtown redevelopment plans, which now have a funding component.

Even though INK may be a main attraction, the South Hall city is trying to transform its downtown area with an urban redevelopment plan and has even recently created an agency that would serve as a bond issue funding arm for the efforts.

“They don’t have any decision-making processes, as far as plans and designs,” City Manager B.R. White said of the Oakwood Redevelopment Agency. “The law requires … to create that bond, you have to use an (autonomous) agency.”