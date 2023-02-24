Industrial park off Cagle Mill Road approved

A large-scale industrial park planned on more than 115 acres off Ga. 365 and Cagle Mill Road was approved by the Hall County Commission Thursday, Feb. 23, after commissioners stipulated a number of conditions to be met by the developer.



Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning and applicant Holt Persinger, who requested to rezone the site from heavy industrial to light industrial prior to Thursday’s regular meeting, will construct a 581,600-square-foot industrial park on more than 115 acres off Ga. 365 and 4761 Cagle Mill Road, just north of the site of the Northeast Georgia Inland Port and across from a proposed Kubota plant.

Commissioner Gregg Poole listed a series of conditions Ridgeline must meet to minimize possible detrimental impacts on the environment, as the property is part of the North Oconee Water Supply Watershed District.

Some of the 19 conditions listed by Poole included amendments to the quantity of lots, flood zones, a stormwater management report, off-stream buffers and setbacks doubled in size from the normal setbacks — as required with its placement in the watershed district — as well as additional regulations on disposal of manure and on herbicides and pesticides.

“These measures must be monitored and approved by the Hall County Engineer’s Office,” Poole said.

Persinger said that amending the zoning from heavy industrial to light industrial won’t change the uses planned for the site.

Ridgeline has maintained that a majority of the project will likely consist of office space and warehousing and that its proposed uses are “compatible with the growth along the Ga. 365 corridor” and Hall County’s comprehensive plan.

The industrial park is expected to take 5-10 years to complete.