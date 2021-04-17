How Oakwood hopes to transform its ‘downtown’ area

A playground, amphitheater and water-based attraction such as a splash pad are being considered. The site would also have a 180-space parking deck.



The project also would call for realigning McClure Drive, which now intersects with Main Street at a point between Flat Creek Road and the railroad, so that it would connect with Flat Creek Road. Also, the intersection of Main Street and Flat Creek Road — where a post office sits — would become a roundabout.

The city expects to invest at least $15 million into the project.

“We are working on multiple funding sources at this time,” White said. “The city will not have to implement any new or additional taxes.”

He added: “The project will be developed in phases and is designed with flexibility to entertain public-private partnerships on portions of the project.”.

A final design is expected within three months, with the city hopes to begin grading on the site in early 2022, White said.