Facing many foes, developer still seeking to build Martin Road subdivision

A heavily opposed subdivision on Martin Road comes up for a public hearing and vote by Oakwood City Council on Monday, March 14.
Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC is seeking annexation and rezoning of 25.7 acres at 4465 Martin Road and 4291 and 4292 Falcon Crest Drive, between Quailwood and Martin’s Crossing subdivisions, for the 61-home development.
Oakwood Planning Commission recommended denial at its highly attended Jan. 18 meeting. An audience filled with opponents applauded the vote, with some saying, "Thank you."
Oakwood staff recommended approval, but planning board members seemed to frown quickly on the proposal.
"It’s a very challenging piece of property," Commissioner Tony Millwood. "I don't see how or why (the city) would want to be down in there."
Cajun-Dawg originally sought last year to build 90 homes on the South Hall property — a project that brought a storm of protest, including a formal objection by Hall County to the developer’s annexation requests.
“The proposed annexation and rezoning would result in a material increase in infrastructure demands upon Hall County,” the objection stated. “(The) area has developed with lower density residential subdivisions in the past, and the surrounding area is substantially lower density residential in character.”
Cajun-Dawg withdrew the 90-home request last summer, after the planning commission recommended denial and before Oakwood City Council was to consider it. The developer later refiled plans with Oakwood, trimming the number of homes to 61.
“It’s going to be a nice subdivision,” Johnny Free, president of Cajun-Dawg, has said.
Home prices could range from $450,000 to $650,000, a development official told the planning board in January.
Despite the drop in number of homes, area residents were still opposed.
“Martin Road is already absorbing a burden beyond capacity for traffic volume that will only grow as the 312 households of the Atwood apartment community become fully occupied,” Cathy Drerup has said, referring to an apartment complex that has opened across from Martin Technology Academy.
Oakwood City Council
What: Annexation and rezoning requests for proposed 61-home subdivision on Martin Road
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 14
Where: City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle