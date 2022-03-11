Facing many foes, developer still seeking to build Martin Road subdivision

A heavily opposed subdivision on Martin Road comes up for a public hearing and vote by Oakwood City Council on Monday, March 14.

Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC is seeking annexation and rezoning of 25.7 acres at 4465 Martin Road and 4291 and 4292 Falcon Crest Drive, between Quailwood and Martin’s Crossing subdivisions, for the 61-home development.

Oakwood Planning Commission recommended denial at its highly attended Jan. 18 meeting. An audience filled with opponents applauded the vote, with some saying, "Thank you."

Oakwood staff recommended approval, but planning board members seemed to frown quickly on the proposal.

"It’s a very challenging piece of property," Commissioner Tony Millwood. "I don't see how or why (the city) would want to be down in there."