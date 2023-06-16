Expansion may come to this ‘very busy’ gas station off Spout Springs Road

The crowded Kroger gas station off Spout Springs Road in Braselton may get less congested.
A proposal adding four gas pumps under a canopy and expanding the attendant-only kiosk to include a restroom is set to go before Braselton town officials.
Public hearings
What: Proposed expansion of Kroger gas station on Spout Springs Road
When: 6 p.m. June 26, Braselton Planning Commission; 4:30 p.m. July 6, Braselton Town Council
Where: Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53
The gas station, which has five pumps, is in front of the Kroger grocery store-anchored shopping center at 7380 Spout Springs Road, between Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and Thompson Mill Road.
“This is a very busy fuel center and customers often have to wait quite a while to get gas at peak times,” according to architect Robertson Loia Roof. “Expanding the fuel center will allow more customers to fuel up at once, thereby reducing the wait time and will improve the congestion around the fuel center area.”
The project also calls for installing an underground storage tank for diesel fuel. The expansion is proposed in an area now used for parking.
“The diesel gas would be for customers with work trucks and cars/trucks that require diesel gas,” according to the architect.
The Kroger Company is seeking a conditional use permit from Braselton for the project, with public hearings set for June 26 and July 6.
The shopping center is in a rapidly growing area.
More housing is planned on Spout Springs Road toward Flowery Branch, an Aldi grocery store is being built nearby off Thompson Mill Road and a Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care center is proposed next to the Aldi.