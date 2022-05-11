Run, play and ‘be a dog.’ Dog day care, boarding facility proposed in North Hall

Bark Camp Farm wants to be more than a kennel.
“We also envision a family-friendly, farm-style dog park where families and individuals can come play with their dogs in a safe and open environment,” states Bark Camp Farm in its application with Hall County.
Bark Camp wants to create that environment on nearly 31 acres at 4294 Hunter Road, a rural, unpaved road off Jim Hood Road in North Hall.
“We believe dogs were meant to run, and we want to give the pets of our community a fun, safe and wide open area to do just that,” according to Bark Camp’s application, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 16.
Bark Camp is seeking to develop a dog day care and boarding facility, along with a possible family/community events area. The property is “primarily open fields, with trees lining the streams which cross the property,” according to Hall County planning documents.
Two mobile homes, a barn and various other outbuildings are on the land, which used to be a horse farm. A sign at the entrance says “Ravan Ranch.”
Bark Camp would operate a shuttle service to pick up dogs in the area “and then drop them off at the farm to run, play with friends and staff, and be a dog,” the application states.
Hall planning staff recommend approval of the development with conditions. Certain dogs, including German shepherds, pit bulls, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers and Presa Canarios, wouldn’t be allowed.
Stephen Partrick, listed as the Bark Camp contact, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, May 11.
The planning board will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on June 22.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Dog day care and boarding facility at 4294 Hunter Road in North Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 16
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville