Run, play and ‘be a dog.’ Dog day care, boarding facility proposed in North Hall

Bark Camp Farm wants to be more than a kennel.

“We also envision a family-friendly, farm-style dog park where families and individuals can come play with their dogs in a safe and open environment,” states Bark Camp Farm in its application with Hall County.

Bark Camp wants to create that environment on nearly 31 acres at 4294 Hunter Road, a rural, unpaved road off Jim Hood Road in North Hall.

“We believe dogs were meant to run, and we want to give the pets of our community a fun, safe and wide open area to do just that,” according to Bark Camp’s application, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 16.