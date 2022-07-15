New parking garage opens in downtown Gainesville

Tired of circling the downtown Gainesville square, waiting for a prime spot on busy evenings? Now, downtown visitors have 410 new places to park with the opening on Friday of a seven-story parking deck at 100 Brenau Ave.

“You hear all the time that parking is tough downtown,” said Brian Daniel, President and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction, which built the parking deck. “I’m here to tell you as a resident and as a business owner in downtown Gainesville, it’s a myth. We have great parking now, and we’re just adding to that capacity.”

The deck was funded by both Gainesville and Hall County, with the city contributing $4 million and the county paying $5 million using special purpose local option sales tax dollars. Voters approved the one-penny sales tax to fund the project in 2019.

“When you get good projects like The National on the west side or Bourbon Brothers coming online in the next year, Standard Service — when you get these projects you’ve got to have the infrastructure,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said at a ceremony Friday. “You’ve got to have the parking.”