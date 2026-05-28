When NGMC Braselton’s newly expanded ER is expected to open Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton continues its two-phase expansion Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, with the first phase recently completed with two new floors added to the main tower for the intensive care unit and Intermediate care unit. The second-phase currently under construction will include expansions to the Emergency Department, more parking and a new helipad. - photo by Scott Rogers Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton’s newly emergency department is set to open July 25, Northeast Georgia Health System has posted on Facebook.