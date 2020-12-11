BREAKING
Hall court suspends January State Court trials due to COVID-19
06282019 COURT 3.jpg

Hall County State Court jury trials were suspended Friday, Dec. 11, due to rising COVID-19 numbers, according to officials.

The Northeast Georgia Health System reported a one-day increase of 40 COVID-19-positive patients at its facilities from Thursday to Friday, as the state and country battle a continued rise in cases.

Courts coordinator Margie Reed-Payne said the trials scheduled Jan. 25 will be delayed until April 12.

Court officials will consider whether to suspend the Feb. 1 trials after the holidays, Reed-Payne said.

“Judge (John) Breakfield and Hall County State Court thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” Reed-Payne wrote in an email.

The Hall County board of commissioner approved a request Thursday, Dec. 10, to allow State Court jury trials at the North Hall Community Center.

Superior Court also canceled its January trials this week after increased COVID-19 hospitalizations.
