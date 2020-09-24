Want answers about education and COVID-19 in Hall, Gainesville? Join the virtual Times Talks event Sept. 29

The Times will host a live virtual event with superintendents of the Hall County and Gainesville school districts on Monday, Sept. 29, to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of education locally and how their districts are adjusting.

Since March, when the pandemic began closing businesses and school buildings, The Times has reported on how school staff and families have adjusted to online learning, what the first day of school looked like during staggered returns to in-person class in Hall County and Gainesville, what could bring a school closure, how students would continue to receive meals and meal assistance and more.