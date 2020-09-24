Want answers about education and COVID-19 in Hall, Gainesville? Join the virtual Times Talks event Sept. 29

The Times will host a live virtual event with superintendents of the Hall County and Gainesville school districts on Monday, Sept. 29, to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world of education locally and how their districts are adjusting.
Since March, when the pandemic began closing businesses and school buildings, The Times has reported on how school staff and families have adjusted to online learning, what the first day of school looked like during staggered returns to in-person class in Hall County and Gainesville, what could bring a school closure, how students would continue to receive meals and meal assistance and more.
What: Times Talks | With Hall, Gainesville school superintendents
Who: Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, Times editor in chief Shannon Casas and Times education reporter Nathan Berg
When: Monday, Sept. 29 at noon
Where: Register for the virtual chat here
Join our journalists at noon Monday for this live conversation on Zoom with Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield and Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams to discuss those items, as well as the districts' strategies for educating children amid the coronavirus pandemic, how the school year has gone so far and what they expect in the coming months.
Those who register for the event will be able to submit questions ahead of time, ask questions during the live conversation, participate in polls and hear Times journalists ask important questions about how the districts are working to keep students safe as they learn.