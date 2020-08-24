What the first day of school looks like as Hall County starts on hybrid schedule

Class is officially in session in Hall County schools.

Half of Hall County’s in-person students returned to classrooms Monday morning for the district’s hybrid reopening. Students whose last names start with A through K will be in schools on Monday and Wednesday of this week, and students with last names starting with L through Z will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will be back on Friday. That schedule will repeat the second week of school.

