By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
What the first day of school looks like as Hall County starts on hybrid schedule
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 8.jpg
A Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy student gets her temperature checked Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, by Erin Smith as Principal Pamela Doig, right, greets students as they arrive for the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers

Class is officially in session in Hall County schools.  

Half of Hall County’s in-person students returned to classrooms Monday morning for the district’s hybrid reopening. Students whose last names start with A through K will be in schools on Monday and Wednesday of this week, and students with last names starting with L through Z will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will be back on Friday. That schedule will repeat the second week of school. 

This article will be updated throughout the day.

08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 10.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy's Ginger Hunt, right, checks a student's temperature Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as he arrives for the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 9.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy's Stephanie Brown, right, carries a thermometer Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 7.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy students get their temperature checked Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as they arrive on the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 6.jpg
A student exits the buss for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 4.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy students enter the building Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 5.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy's Heather Allen, right, waves as parents drop off students Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 3.jpg
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy students get their temperature checked Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as they arrive on the first day of school for Hall County Schools. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 1.jpg
Erin Smith checks the temperature of a student as he arrives for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy. - photo by Scott Rogers
08252020 BACKTOSCHOOL 2.jpg
Students are dropped off at Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy Monday, Aug, 24, 2020, for the first day of school. - photo by Scott Rogers
Regional events