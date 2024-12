Brenau University held its graduation ceremony Dec. 13, 2024, in the Pearce Auditorium. The university celebrated 136 students who earned degrees in the fall and 84 who earned their degrees in the summer. Of the graduates, 39 earned doctorates, seven earned specialist degrees, 158 earned master’s degrees, and 71 earned their bachelor’s degrees, with 29 of those graduating from The Women’s College. - photo by Brenau.