Some parents could get reimbursed for meals students missed during pandemic

Parents of students who received free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-2020 school year may be eligible for a reimbursement of federal dollars for meals missed due to spring school closures.



An initiative called Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, which is included in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, awards parents $256.50 for each child they have who was receiving free or reduced-price school meals as of March 2019, prior to school buildings closing their doors.

Those wishing to receive the benefit must apply on the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services website by Sept. 25.

The $256.50 equates to $5.70 per day for the 45 days'-worth of school meals missed during the period that Georgia public school buildings were closed last semester. The $5.70 per day is what Georgia DFCS was approved to issue for each child missed school in Georgia. All children will receive the same amount.