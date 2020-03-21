How parents, teachers are adjusting to school from home during coronavirus threat

Like most parents in Hall County, Diana Blankenship Osorio has gotten her first weeklong taste of online learning as school buildings are shut down until at least March 31 due to the coronavirus threat.



With five kids in Hall County Schools, the Flowery Branch mother said she has taken on the new roles of teacher, cafeteria worker, counselor, special education teacher and speech pathologist.

Two of her children attend school at Spout Springs School of Enrichment, two go to C.W. Davis Middle and her oldest is a student at Cherokee Bluff High.

Blankenship Osorio said she has past experience homeschooling two of her children, but juggling online learning among her five children has proved a more daunting task.

“What I’m finding frustrating is that there’s no uniformity to it,” she said. “Even the two in the same elementary school, the teachers are sending information completely differently.”

Three of her children are Individualized Education Program students, requiring special assistance with speech, reading, writing or math.

Blankenship Osorio said she understands teachers are having to adjust and she is hopeful the school system will “figure out the kinks eventually.”

“I think it can be effective if it becomes uniform,” she said. “Teachers have been understanding, and they’re trying.”

Cristina Leek, third grade teacher at the private school Lakeview Academy, said she starts her days at 8:30 a.m. and works until at least 4 p.m. During the rest of the day, she is busy answering questions from parents, students and other faculty members until around 9 p.m.

“Remote school has been a challenge for sure,” Leek said. “I know that some people probably think that it’s a breeze for teachers, and that we are sitting at home watching Netflix. That is completely not the case.”

To help students stay on top of their work, Leek said she is constantly sending out emails to parents. For teachers at Hall and Gainesville schools, this is also the norm.

Kortni Pullen, kindergarten teacher at Mundy Mill Learning Academy, said it is imperative for teachers to keep good communication with parents and students.

“When I’ve assured them that I’m available and willing to help them throughout the day, they seem to feel a stronger sense of partnership with me,” Pullen said. “Your child’s teacher wants to help, so do not be afraid to reach out to them.”

Learning the tools of the trade

Catherine Chambers, fourth grade teacher at Centennial Arts Academy, said teachers are working the best they can with what they are given.

In Gainesville City Schools, Chambers said many students do not have access to computers or other devices. Those children have been sent home with lesson packets and materials.

For the students who do have computers, Chambers said teachers are using Google Classroom, the Remind app, Class Dojo, Zoom and social media to communicate.

A majority of teachers in Hall and Gainesville have a Zoom account, where they can hold video conferences with students to teach and answer questions.

Blankenship Osorio, said Zoom has been the most helpful online learning tool for one of her elementary kids.

“My fourth grader is doing it and looks forward to it, even if it’s just 20 minutes in the day,” she said.

Leek said Zoom has proved effective with her students by allowing her to stay in touch with them individually.

“We are planning to continue meeting one-on-one and in a group session throughout the week,” she said. “Staying positive is the key to making remote school successful. It’s a huge learning curve.”

The biggest challenges

Not every class is the same, which has prompted teachers in non-core classes to think creatively.

Jennifer Griner, art teacher at West Hall High, said teaching the fine arts or any performance-based class has its own special challenges.

“How do we as art educators encourage and inspire students to engage in the creative process, when we aren’t in the room with them to encourage them, help them and redirect them?” Griner said. “I honestly do not have the answer to that. And if we can figure that out, what about supplies? That I do have an answer for.”

After receiving permission at the beginning of the week from West Hall High’s principal, Griner has started putting together art kits she will deliver to students.

“I’ll create little kits of supplies and drop them off at their house; either at the front door or in the mailbox, so there is as little human contact as possible,” she said.