With delayed start of school, Hall, Gainesville school systems resuming meal delivery services

Hall schools will continue delivering meals until Aug. 21 — the last weekday before students are scheduled to return to face-to-face learning — according to a post on the Hall County food services website. Meals will be delivered between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Thursday deliveries will include breakfast and lunch for both Thursday and Friday, per the post.



Parents planning on receiving meal deliveries are asked to be in view from the road while waiting for delivery buses. For questions regarding bus routes for meal delivery, parents can contact Hall County Schools transportation at 770-287-0942.

For Hall students who opt for remote learning this semester, the district plans to test an online ordering system for meals to be picked up starting on Aug. 24, according to Cheryl Jones, district nutrition director.

Gainesville will continue meal delivery through Sept. 8, when its students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction, according to Penny Fowler, director of school nutrition.

Fowler wrote via email that students who chose the Gainesville Virtual Academy option will still be able to receive meals beyond Sept. 8. Parents can order meals daily online, she said.

If Gainesville schools are forced to move to remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19, Fowler said the school system would return to delivering meals.