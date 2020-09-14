How many positive COVID-19 cases would close a school? It depends.

Aaron Diamant, spokesman for the University System of Georgia, could not provide any more clarity on the subject.

“In May, each of USG’s 26 institutions completed three detailed plans in preparation for fall semester so these are in place,” Diamant wrote via email when asked what would lead to the closing of a USG school. “USG constantly evaluates a variety of on and off-campus factors and continues to follow COVID-19 guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health, CDC, and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force. We remain committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff but also to the value of the on-campus educational experience.”

When asked to provide further clarification and to specify whether USG or the schools themselves would make the final call on closing a campus, Diamant referred back to the above statement.

Nailing down exactly what would cause a school to close – either at the university or K-12 level – is a difficult task to accomplish. Both Gainesville City Superintendent Jeremy Williams and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said there was not an identified amount or percentage of positive cases among students and employees that would lead the school to shut down, as did Lanier Technical College President Ray Perren, Brenau Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jim Eck and Lakeview Academy Head of School Kirsty Montgomery.

And while that answer may be frustrating for school employees such as Boedy, Dave Palmer, spokesman for District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said there is a reason why schools have shied away from providing clearer answers on the potential for school closure.

According to a document provided by Palmer titled “Guidance for Georgia K-12 Schools and School-Based Programs,” decisions on partial and total closures are dependent on a variety of factors.

For example, school officials are urged to consider the “size and characteristics of student and staff population,” meaning that a school with a high population of individuals requiring special healthcare needs may close earlier than a school without.

School officials are also asked to consider setting, characteristics and environmental factors that affect transmission (such as the length and setting of a school day and the amount of interactions students have with each other on a daily basis), the possibility of spread to others (such as the potential that there was an outbreak at an assembly or on a highly populated school bus), absenteeism among staff that would not allow school to function effectively, a suspected case rate higher than that of the surrounding community and any additional indicators that may suggests a high rate of undiagnosed or unreported cases of COVID-19.



"It would just depend on the circumstances,” Palmer said.