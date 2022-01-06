A look at Gainesville High School's new cafeteria, kitchen and media center

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Gainesville High School.

Earlier this week, school officials cut the ribbon on the high school’s new kitchen, cafeteria and media center, just in time for the start of the new year.

The center is housed in the main building, with the kitchen and cafeteria on the ground floor and the media center on the second floor above.

“It's exciting for our kids that what we promised we're following through with,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams.



