Construction winds down on building for looking up

Construction on a new observatory at the University of North Georgia’s Dahlonega campus is drawing to a close.
Two domes which will house telescopes were lifted and lowered onto the new building via crane on May 22, marking a major milestone in the project over a year in the making.
The new observatory — which cost $1.4 million and was funded by UNG — was built on the same site as the old one. The single-level, 3,200-square-foot building, was first proposed in January 2019, with construction beginning 10 months later. The main feature of the observatory will be its pair of brand new telescopes measuring 24 and 28 inches across in the primary mirror diameter. The site will give UNG students the opportunity to work in a professional-grade observatory and will also be open to the public for planetarium shows on Friday nights.
With the domes lowered on the building, construction crews will now turn to the interior, which is expected to be completed by late July.