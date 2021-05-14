Man sentenced in chase state trooper called 'most aggressive and dangerous' he'd ever seen

Benjamin Ray Holtzclaw, 40, was found guilty Wednesday, May 12, of aggravated assault on a peace officer among other charges



Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing Holtzclaw in a Lincoln Town Car Nov. 18, 2018, in a pursuit that led into Price Road in Hall County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

State patrol took over the chase, and Holtzclaw was accused of ramming a trooper’s car and trying to run him off the road, authorities said.

Holtzclaw’s car was disabled in a ditch after a precision immobilization technique by law enforcement, otherwise known as the PIT maneuver, which is used to make the car turn sideways.

Holtzclaw was charged in a February 2020 indictment with aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggressive driving, speeding, having no proof of insurance and no tag.

District Attorney Lee Darragh said the chase reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour on Elrod Road.

“(Sgt.) Major Patterson of the Georgia State Patrol testified at trial that this was the most aggressive and dangerous violator he had ever seen in the 22 chases he had been involved with,” Darragh wrote in an email. “The jury deliberated approximately 30 minutes before convicting Holtzclaw on all counts.”

Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden imposed a 20-year sentence with the first half in prison.

Defense attorney James Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, May 13.