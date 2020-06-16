Hall County man sentenced in robbery case

A Hall County man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison June 11 after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from 2018 and 2019 robberies, according to court documents.
Ricky Eugene Reid, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts from a 12-count indictment, including robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. All of the remaining counts were dismissed. He will receive credit for time served since June 7, 2019.
He has been ordered to pay $16,311.43 in restitution to Ross Dress for Less stores and $31 to a Flowery Branch Domino’s franchise.
The 12-count indictment filed in June 2019 involved five counts of Hobbs Act robbery, five counts of using and discharging a firearm during the robberies and one count each of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and attempted use of a firearm.
The allegations concerned an August 2018 incident at the Dawsonville Highway Ross Dress for Less in Gainesville, a February 2019 incident at the Mundy Mill Road Domino’s Pizza in Oakwood and other incidents at different Ross Dress for Less stores.
In a sentencing memorandum filed before the final judgment, defense attorney Rebecca Shepard described Reid as a “true family man” whose world “centers around his mother, wife, and children.”
With his wife taking time off after their daughter’s birth without paid leave, the family was living on one income, according to his attorney. Reid learned their rent was increasing and faced other family health concerns.
“Mr. and Ms. Reid looked for programs that would help with rent and with the bills they were behind on, but could not find any assistance. Although Mr. Reid had worked his entire life — he had never been without a job — his paycheck did not cover the family’s rent and bills, plus his child support for his daughters. He felt desperate, and was scared that his entire family was facing homelessness. It was in this context and for these reasons that Mr. Reid, a man with absolutely no criminal history, committed the offenses charged in this case,” his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
Shepard said her client was “genuinely remorseful for his actions” in the sentencing memo.
She did not return a request for comment Tuesday, June 16.
Following his time in prison, Reid will be on three years of supervised release.