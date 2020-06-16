Hall County man sentenced in robbery case

A Hall County man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison June 11 after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from 2018 and 2019 robberies, according to court documents.



Ricky Eugene Reid, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts from a 12-count indictment, including robbery and two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. All of the remaining counts were dismissed. He will receive credit for time served since June 7, 2019.

He has been ordered to pay $16,311.43 in restitution to Ross Dress for Less stores and $31 to a Flowery Branch Domino’s franchise.

The 12-count indictment filed in June 2019 involved five counts of Hobbs Act robbery, five counts of using and discharging a firearm during the robberies and one count each of attempted Hobbs Act robbery and attempted use of a firearm.