‘Beyond comprehension’: Father sentenced for fracturing 5-week-old son’s skull Mohamed Bogoreh enters Hall County Superior Court Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, to plead guilty for aggravated battery and first-degree child cruelty. Bogoreh was sentenced to 40 years in prison for seriously injuring his 6-week-old son — fracturing the baby’s skull and ribs and causing brain bleeding. - photo by Scott Rogers At 5 weeks old, a boy living in Oakwood suffered a skull fracture, fractured ribs and bleeding in his brain at the hands of his parents, according to court officials.