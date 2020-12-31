TOP 10 of 2020: These Georgia beers helped me survive the year from hell

Even those who lived under a rock for the past year know 2020 was horrendous. Fortunately for Georgians, the beer proved quite the opposite.

When the pandemic struck the U.S. in March, craft breweries continued to push out new and tasty concoctions. Even through the uncertainty and depletion of staff, they kept unleashing their creativity to not only stay afloat, but to bring happiness to beer acolytes like me.

Everyone has struggled to find moments of normalcy during the pandemic. And for me, those moments involved drinking a new scrumptious beer made in Georgia each week.

Unlike last year, choosing my top 10 beers of 2020 has been challenging. As I’m sure you’re aware, there’s an inordinate amount of fantastic beer in our Peach State. Picking only 10 hurts, but this is a tradition I must uphold.

Before I dive into my top 10 beers of 2020, I’d like to give a shoutout to all of Georgia’s breweries who stepped up for their communities and beer neighbors during the pandemic.

Several large breweries offered up their canning lines to smaller ones who would usually rely on taproom sales. Some breweries raised money to provide COVID-19 relief to furloughed staff and others in need. And many others in Georgia — including Second Self Beer, Cherry Street Brewing, Monday Night Brewing and 26 other Peach State breweries — made beer that supports equality with the Black is Beautiful initiative.

It’s safe to say, I couldn’t be prouder of Georgia’s breweries. Now, drumroll please, here are my top 10 picks for 2020.