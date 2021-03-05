Tap It growler shop announces big move

A familiar beer shop will start pouring in the square this month.

Tap It Gainesville Growlers announced on social media its plans to pack its kegs and bottles and move from Thompson Bridge Road to the square.

Jim Tortorelli, owner of Tap It, told The Times that the new space will be located at 110 Maple Street, which he purchased a few months ago.

“We are so excited for this new adventure and we can’t wait to celebrate with you,” Tap It stated on Facebook. “Tap It will close its doors at Thompson Bridge March 14 and we will remain closed through the 16 to move and finish up all the details.”

The business has set its new location’s grand opening for St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17.

When Tap It settles into its new home, it will become the second business on the square that focuses on craft beer and wine. Downtown Drafts has been serving up brews on the corner of Spring Street and Bradford Street for over six years.

“Healthy competition is always good for the consumer, and it only serves to make your business stronger,” Aimee Hoecker, co-owner of Downtown Drafts, said. “We look forward to welcoming Tap It’s customers to downtown.”

This article will be updated.

